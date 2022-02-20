Beirut supports Iran-Saudi dialogue

While, the two Middle East heavyweights have held four rounds of talks in Iraq since April, Berri expressed hope that the negotiations would produce positive results in the interests of both nations, and also in the interests of Arab and Muslim countries, as well as people of the region, Iran Press reported.

Speaking at the opening session of the Arabic Parliamentary Union in Cairo, Berri also thanked Iraq for mediating talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

Iraq has hosted direct talks between Iranian and Saudi delegations with the aim of reviving relations between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the Saudi execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed hope that Riyadh’s direct dialogue with Tehran would lead to confidence building.

