Tolerance with non-Muslims/ Speech by Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has spoken about tolerance with non-Muslims.

The text of the speech is as follows:

Tolerance with non-Muslims

Tolerance and compatibility with the people is one of the Mustahabbat (preferred actions) of Sharia, and our firm religion has recommended it. The Messenger of God (PBUH) said: My Lord has commanded me to be compatible with the people, just as He has commanded me to perform my duties and obligations.

And he also said: There are three things that if it is not in man, his action is not perfect: 1- Piety that keep him from sinning and disobeying God, 2- Good morals that make him compatible with people, and 3- Patience and gentleness with which deal with the ignorance of unwise people.

Tolerance with the people is general

Compatibility with the people is general and is not reserved for the Muslim people, but non-Muslims must also be tolerated and treated appropriately.

It is narrated that Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) was accompanied by a non-Muslim on the way to Kufa one day. They came to a crossroads that had to be separated from each other. Amir al-Mu’minin accompanied the person a few steps.

The non-Muslim was surprised to see that Imam Ali (A.S) did not take the path leading to Kufa but accompanied him on the other path, where he was going. He asked: “Well, did not you say you were going to Kufa?”

“Yes” Imam Ali (A.S) said.

“Then why are you coming this way? The other one is the path to Kufa,” the non-Muslim said.

“I know. I want to walk a few steps with you to see you off as our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has said, ‘whenever two persons travel together on the same path, they establish reciprocal rights upon each other’. Now you have got a right upon me and for the sake of that right I wish to walk a few steps with you, and then, of course, I shall return unto my own path,” Imam Ali (A.S) replied.

As a result of this good behavior, the man converted to Islam and became a Muslim.

Justice of Amir al-Mu’minin in relation to non-Muslim

And one of the most amazing things that has been narrated about the justice of Amir al-Mu’minin in relation to non-Muslim people is what Shaabi has narrated.

One day, Amir al-Mu’minin Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) went to the bazaar and happened to see a Christian man selling armor.

Ali (A.S) recognized the armor and said: This armor is mine and the judge between me and you is the judge of the city. It is said that the judge was Shari’ah at that time and Ali (A.S) himself had appointed him as the judge. When they came to the judge, Shari’ah asked, “What do you say, Ali?” Ali (A.S) said: This is my armor, it has been stolen from me for some time and now I see it in the hands of this man.

Shari’ah: What do you say?

Christian man replied: I do not consider Ali a liar, but the armor is mine.

Shari’ah said: O Ali! The armor is in his hand. Do you have a witness to your claim?

Ali (A.S) replied: I have no evidence.

Christian man said: I testify that this kind of judgment is made only by the prophets. The Amir comes to the judge and the judge rules against him. O Amir al-Mu’minin, I swear by God, this armor is yours, and I followed you when you were moving in your army and corps, and I picked up it when it fell from the gray camel, and now I testify to the oneness of God and the mission of Muhammad (PBUH).

Ali (A.S) said: Now that you have become a Muslim, that armor is yours. And in addition, he gave him a horse.

Shaabi said: I saw that man who was fighting the polytheists and this is the hadith of Abu Zakaria.

Ali (A.S) did not differentiate between Muslim and non-Muslim citizens in the law

A narration has been quoted about Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) that could be considered as the historical background of the social security law which is practiced in Western countries today, and that Ali (A.S) did not differentiate between Muslim and non-Muslim citizens in that law.

The narrator said: An old blind man asked the people for help. Ali (A.S) said: What is the problem? They said: He is a Christian. Ali (A.S) said: Did you use him and when he got old, you left him ?! Give him a pension from the Beytolmal.

And also Imam Sadiq (A.S) said: Even if a Jew accompanies you, accompany him well.

Source: Shafaqna Persian