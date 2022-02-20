Nuclear talks: Iran demands removing all sanctions at once

Shafaqna – Iran demands removing all sanctions at once. Iran seeks a good deal that requires realistic view, avoiding excessive demands and taking into consideration the experiences of the past four years, the Iranian state news agency IRNA announced .

According to the agency that reflects the views of the the Iranian government, there are still few issues unsolved in the negotiations held between Iran and the P4+1, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, and the negotiating teams still have to work on.

The issue of assurances is one of the main topics that Iran insists on its implementation due to the previous experience in the case of the JCPOA, when the US spoiled it by illegal behavior and the European participants remained inactive.

Another issue is that Iran demands removing all sanctions at once, whether those resumed after the US withdrew from the deal or those imposed during the Trump era. However, the US accepts to remove only those sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA.

This has made a challenge in the negotiations, as Iran wants the Trump administration’s going overboard to be addressed within these negotiations.

