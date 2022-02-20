Date :Sunday, February 20th, 2022 | Time : 14:09 |ID: 252030 | Print
Iran demands removing sanctions

Nuclear talks: Iran demands removing all sanctions at once

/0 Comments/in , /by

Shafaqna – Iran demands removing all sanctions at once. Iran seeks a good deal that requires realistic view, avoiding excessive demands and taking into consideration the experiences of the past four years, the Iranian state news agency IRNA announced .

According to the agency that reflects the views of the the Iranian government, there are still few issues unsolved in the negotiations held between Iran and the P4+1, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, and the negotiating teams still have to work on.

The issue of assurances is one of the main topics that Iran insists on its implementation due to the previous experience in the case of the JCPOA, when the US spoiled it by illegal behavior and the European participants remained inactive.

Another issue is that Iran demands removing all sanctions at once, whether those resumed after the US withdrew from the deal or those imposed during the Trump era. However, the US accepts to remove only those sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA.

This has made a challenge in the negotiations, as Iran wants the Trump administration’s going overboard to be addressed within these negotiations.

Full text

You might also like
Angela Merkel, Middle East, JCPOA For defusing Middle East tensions, Germany's Merkel urges return to JCPOA
Federica Mogherini, Iran, JCPOA, EU working to preserve Iran nuclear deal: Mogherini
JCPOA and the future of international relations
Iran's FM holds phone talks with 4 European leaders on US new sanctions
Nobody will trust U.S. to engage in long-term negotiation: Zarif
International counseling to replace dollar by euro for trading with Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.