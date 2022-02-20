Saudi Arabia plans to hold fifth round of talks with Iran

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is planning fifth round of talks with Iran, the kingdom’s foreign minister has said at the Munich Security Conference.

“That will indeed require from our neighbours in Iran a serious desire to address the underlying issues that exist … We hope that there is a serious desire to find a new modus operandi,” he said.

Earlier this month Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran was ready for more talks with Saudi Arabia if Riyadh is willing to hold the talks in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect, the news agency Fars reported.

“Iran is ready to continue these negotiations until reaching an outcome, provided that the Saudis are willing to continue the negotiations in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect,” Fars quoted Raisi as saying in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.