Iraq has 28 million active social networking site users

SHAFAQNA- Iraq has 28 million active social networking site users, according to Digital Media Center.

There is a clear increase in the number of active social networking site users in the latest statistics for this year, compared to last year, indicating that the number of  users during this year amounted to 28.35 million active users, DMC said in a statement. ”An increase of 3 million and 350 thousand users over last year, according to the latest statistics of the “We are social” and “Kepios” institutions specialized in this field”,  the statement said.
DMC indicated that there are 18.85 million active users on the Facebook platform, 15.45 million active users on Instagram, 13.8 million active users on Snapchat, 1.9 million active users of Twitter, 1.4 million active users of LinkedIn, and 16.15 million active users of the Facebook Messenger application.
