SHAFAQNA- Iraq has 28 million active social networking site users, according to Digital Media Center.

There is a clear increase in the number of active social networking site users in the latest statistics for this year, compared to last year, indicating that the number of users during this year amounted to 28.35 million active users, DMC said in a statement. ”An increase of 3 million and 350 thousand users over last year, according to the latest statistics of the “We are social” and “Kepios” institutions specialized in this field”, the statement said.