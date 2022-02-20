Iran’s FM: if the Vienna talks fail, the other side is responsible

Shafaqna – Amirabdollahian said the West, especially the US, will be responsible if the nuclear talks fail.

“We are very optimistic about the results of the Vienna talks… and that’s because Iran has the serious will to achieve a good deal with the other side,” Amirabdollahian said in an interview with CNN on the side-lines of the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany on Saturday.

“Now, we are at a very sensitive time and the other side should be realistic; and if the talks fail, we believe that it is the Americans and the other side that are responsible for it,” he added. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its seriousness and has shown that it really wants the deal to be done and we have been trying to reach the deal.”