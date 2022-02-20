Visits to Mashhad not to be banned in Nowruz Holidays

SHAFAQNA-There will be no bans on visits to the holy city of Mashhad during the upcoming Nowruz holidays ,The governor of province of Razavi Khorasan said.

“We will host pilgrims (in Mashhad during the holidays),” Yaqub Ali Nazari said, during a meeting of the provincial committee for fighting the coronavirus.

He said the Headquarters of the National Task Force against Coronavirus has decided not to impose restrictions on trips to cities designated as red zones in terms of COVID-19 infection rates.

Instead, the governor said, boosting the health protocols for prevention of the spread of the virus has been put on the agenda. Special protocols will be devised and their implementation will be strictly monitored during the holidays, the official noted.

Mashhad is home to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam.It is one of the most extensively visited pilgrimage centers in the world.Pilgrims from all over Iran as well as other countries Visits to Mashhad.

The number of pilgrims traveling to the holy city rises significantly during the Nowruz holidays (March 21 to April 1), which mark the beginning of the Persian New Year.

more than 30 million pilgrims visit the holy city in northeast Iran every year. Speaking during a visit to a tourism exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday, he added that the large number of pilgrims is a great capacity that should be used.

source: IQNA