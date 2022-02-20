Qatar supports reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear deal
Shafaqna – Achieving an agreement with Iran is in the interest of all parties, and we encourage all parties to engage positively and constructively with the initiatives, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized.
Referring to the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on lifting oppressive and illegal sanctions against Iran, the Qatari Foreign Minister also said that Qatar has close ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States, and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
“We are trying to figure out how we can help fill the gap because there are agreements and negotiations between countries that are thousands of miles away from Iran but we live in Iran’s neighbourhood,”, he said at a meeting at Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs on Sunday.
According to the Lebanese “Elnashra” website, the Qatari foreign minister also stressed that reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is in Qatar’s interest. He also said that he hopes there will be an agreement between Iran and PGCC member states.
He encouraged all parties to engage positively and constructively with the initiatives and expressed hope that a positive outcome would be achieved in the near future.
