Qatar supports reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear deal

Shafaqna – Achieving an agreement with Iran is in the interest of all parties, and we encourage all parties to engage positively and constructively with the initiatives, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized.

Referring to the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on lifting oppressive and illegal sanctions against Iran, the Qatari Foreign Minister also said that Qatar has close ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States, and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).