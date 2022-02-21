Long COVID is neither a picnic nor a fantasy: Researchers

Shafaqna – While SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory pathogen, a research is showing that it can trigger disorders in other organs and systems of the body. Long COVID is neither a picnic nor a fantasy.

No one knows the true scope. An examination of 57 studies around the world comprising 250,351 people, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in October, showed that COVID survivors suffered both short- and long-term difficulties.

At six months after diagnosis or hospital discharge, more than half — 54 percent — were still struggling with at least one symptom.

The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation runs a model based on the assumption that 30 percent of the 77 million people in the United States who survived COVID have had some kind of Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection or PASC. Even if the total is just 10 percent, that’s still 7.7 million people.

