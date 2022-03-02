Which prophets are buried in Sanctuary of Abraham (A.S) in Palestine?

SHAFAQNA- Access to Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque, one of the Ulu’l-Azm Prophets (Peace be upon him) in the city of Al-Khalil in the southern West Bank in Palestine is only possible by passing several Israeli checkpoints: security measures that have created problems for Palestinians especially students of a school which is adjacent to this monument. They have to travel to this area twice a day.

Sheikh Hefzi Abu Asnineh, director of Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque has remarked that based on successive narrations, divine prophets are buried in a cave at the end of this mosque which is known as “Machpelah”. According to Abu Asnineh, it means “twofold” which refers to burying of men and women separately and in two close areas.

Building of Sanctuary of Abraham (A.S) is similar to al-Aqsa Mosque and its environment is enclosed by a big stone wall. Length of this wall is 7 meters and there is an ornate stone door that belongs to the Mamluk period (1250-1517).

Tomb and maqams

In addition to the historical details related to the mosque, particularly the existing Islamic arts in its walls and doors, Abu Asnineh refers to small chambers across the mosque which are known as “maqam”.

The director of Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque declared that these maqams have been made of white, red and black stones and there is a green cloth over each wooden box which covers the prophet’s tomb or that of his wife.

In this mosque, there are seven maqams that the Israeli regime dominates five of them and Muslims are not permitted to visit them except in special religious ceremonies but the other two maqams are available for Muslims.

In February 25, 1994 (Eid al-Fitr), “Baruch Kopel Goldstein”, an American-Israeli physician and terrorist, opened fire on the Palestinian Muslim worshippers in Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque in the city of Al-Kahlil where 29 persons were killed and more than 150 Palestinians were wounded. Then, officials of the Israeli regime seized half of the mosque. They changed it into a Jewish synagogue and closed it for the Muslims.

Tomb of Sarah

Tomb of Sarah, wife of prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon him) is situated in this mosque and in the section dominated by Israel. It is written on a metal plate that the tomb belongs to Sarah.

Pilgrims can visit this tomb from behind a window. It is covered with a cloth that has been brought from India. On the cloth, there are some verses of the Holy Quran and this writing can be observed: “This is the grave of our lady, Sarah, may God be pleased with her, wife of the Prophet Khalil al-Rahman (Peace be upon him)”.

Tomb of Ibrahim Khalilullah (A.S)

After entering the mosque, there is maqam Ibrahim at the right side of maqam Sarah that is covered with a costly Indian cloth and has been reconstructed in 2006.

Some verses of the Holy Quran have been gilded on the cloth and this writing is observed: “This is the tomb of Khalil al-Rahman (peace be upon him)”. This tomb is situated in the area where the Israeli settlers live.

In this regard, Abu Asnineh has maintained that the cloth of maqams are usually brought from Malaysia, Egypt or India.

Tomb of Ishaq (A.S) and his wife

There are a minbar and mihrab in the section that is dedicated to Muslims which have been built above two graves at the entrance of the cave at the bottom of the mosque.

On the right side of Mosalla, there is maqam of prophet Ishaq which has been covered by a gilded cloth related to the Ottoman period. In the past, there were oil lamps in it but today, they have been replaced with electric lights.

Officials of the mosque have a wooden box in this section that has been granted by the Sultanate of Oman. There are various types of perfumes and pastilles in it which are used when needed.

In the front side, there is maqam of “Rifaqah”, the wife of prophet Ishaq (PBUH). Pilgrims can see inside of chambers through iron windows; slogans of the Ottoman Empire can be observed on these chambers.

Tomb of Yaqub and Joseph (A.S)

Director of the Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque refers to the maqam of Joseph and Hazrat Yaqub (Peace be upon them) and “Laeghe”, wife of Hazrat Yaqub. They are situated in an area that is dedicated to settlers. He stated that none of these graves can be visited.

Then, Abu Asnineh quoted a historical narration: “Joseph died in Egypt and was buried there. Afterwards, in accordance to his father’s will, he was buried beside Yaqub in Palestine in the time of Moses (A.S)”.

In Torah, it has been stated that Yaqub (A.S) died in Egypt but physicians mummified his body. Joseph (A.S) and his brothers buried him in the city of Al-Khalil in the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Also when Joseph (A.S) died in Egypt, his body was mummified. When Jews left Egypt led by Moses (A.S), it transferred to a place near Nablus and based on a narration to the city of Al-Khalil.

According to the report of many historians, Ibrahim, Ishaq and Yaqub (A.S) as well as their wives are buried in this holy place but the Shia resources believe that the tomb of Ibrahim and Noah (A.S) are beside the tomb of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf.

This holy place is respected by Jews and Muslims as the burial place of father of Ulu’l-Azm Prophets, Ibrahim (A.S). The Jews believe that this holy place is the tomb of “Patriarchs“, i.e. Ibrahim, Ishaq, and Yaqub.

Source: Al-Jazeera

