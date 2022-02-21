Iranian fighter jet crashed into a school + photos

Shafaqna – An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed in a neighbourhood in the north-western Iranian city of Tabriz while on a training mission on Monday, February 21, 2022, killing the two pilots and one civilian. The incident took place at approximately 8am local time.

The pilots: Sadegh Falahi and Alireza Hanifehzad / Source: Fa.shafaqna.com

Local army official Reza Yousefi said that the plane was being used for training and crashed due to technical issues, as he praised the pilots for “laying down their lives” in an effort to prevent the planes from crashing in a residential area, according to Yahoo news.

“These two pilots laid down their lives so the plane wouldn’t hit residential areas,” Yousefi was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. “They could have ejected but they stayed and managed to veer it towards a non-residential area.”