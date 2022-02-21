Iran is waiting for decisions from the US and the Europe: FM Spox

Shafaqna – If “we reach a point” where the other side thinks that Iran would ignore its red lines and people’s rights, they should know that the country will never make a deal on the great Iranian people rights, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry made the remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh announced here on Monday that the talks have remarkably progressed and that Iran is waiting for decisions from the United States and the Europe.