Iran nuclear deal

Iran is waiting for decisions from the US and the Europe: FM Spox

Shafaqna – If “we reach a point” where the other side thinks that Iran would ignore its red lines and people’s rights, they should know that the country will never make a deal on the great Iranian people rights, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry made the remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh announced here on Monday that the talks have remarkably progressed and that Iran is waiting for decisions from the United States and the Europe.

Asked about removal of the nonnuclear sanctions, Khatibzadeh replied that Iranian delegation presented its proposals in written form after going back to Vienna Talks from Tehran; meanwhile, all sanctions which are obstacles to Iran’s economic interests and are inconsistent with the other side’s commitments have to be lifted.

About the process of the talks, the spokesman said what has remained are the most serious and toughest issues that should be solved.

