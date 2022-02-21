Shafaqna – Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about buying or selling wine or pork to non-Muslims.

Question: Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims? What is the fatwa on the income one gets by doing such a job?

Answer : It is not permissible to sell these things and the income is not halal.

Related Question & Answer » Buying & Selling

Question: What is your ruling on buying and playing lottery tickets and other such games of chance? Answer : It is not permissible.

Question: What is the fatwa about selling meat of a dead animal to non-Muslims. Answer : If it has any halal benefit, there is no problem in selling it.

Question: I know there is a company which is helping Israel monthly. What is the fatwa about working in such a company and purchasing its products? Answer : There is no permission as to dealing with Israeli products and products of companies which are known to be supporting Israel in an effective way.

Question: Is it permissible to buy a carving or statue of a human being or an animal, male or female, for decoration? Answer : There is no problem in buying and selling it, however carving and making a statute of a human or animal is not permissible (obligatory precaution).