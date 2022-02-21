Date :Monday, February 21st, 2022 | Time : 13:07 |ID: 252277 | Print
buying or selling wine or pork to non-Muslims

Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims?

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Shafaqna – Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about buying or selling wine or pork to non-Muslims.

Question & Answer

Question: Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims? What is the fatwa on the income one gets by doing such a job?

Answer: It is not permissible to sell these things and the income is not halal.

 

Related Question & Answer » Buying & Selling

Question: What is your ruling on buying and playing lottery tickets and other such games of chance?

Answer: It is not permissible.

Question: What is the fatwa about selling meat of a dead animal to non-Muslims.

Answer: If it has any halal benefit, there is no problem in selling it.

Question: I know there is a company which is helping Israel monthly. What is the fatwa about working in such a company and purchasing its products?

Answer: There is no permission as to dealing with Israeli products and products of companies which are known to be supporting Israel in an effective way.

Question: Can a Muslim buy or sell wine or pork to non-Muslims? What is the fatwa on the income one gets by doing such a job?

Answer: It is not permissible to sell these things and the income is not halal.

Question: Is it permissible to buy a carving or statue of a human being or an animal, male or female, for decoration?

Answer: There is no problem in buying and selling it, however carving and making a statute of a human or animal is not permissible (obligatory precaution).

Question: Is it haram or makrooh (reprehensible) to work on Ashura, Tasooa, and the days of the martyrdom of the Ahlulbayt (as)?

Answer: It is befitting for shopkeepers to shut down their shops and close their businesses on the occasion of the martyrdom of the Ahlul-Bayt, peace be upon them. In fact, if keeping shops open is considered disrespectful to the Ahlul-Bayt, peace be upon them, it is necessary to avoid doing so.

 

You might also like
Decorating the Mosque with gold is not allowed and guidance for household items mixed with gold and…
What is the ruling on reciting the divorce sermon in non-Arabic language? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Fususi Gnosticism.
What is the ruling about fasting for a woman who breastfeeds in Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s…
Fatwa on fasting, Ayatollah Sistani Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that are disapproved for a fasting person to do
What is the ruling on shaking hands between non-Mahram relations? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.