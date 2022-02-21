Date :Monday, February 21st, 2022 | Time : 13:32 |ID: 252282 | Print

Shamkhani: Negotiating with US is not in the agenda

SHAFAQNA- The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran tweeted on Monday: “Negotiating with the United States is not in the agenda of the Iranian negotiating team because it will not be the source of any opening”.

According to Shafaqna, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran tweeted today: “Negotiations in Vienna have been going on between Iran and the P4+1 and the representative of the European Union from the beginning and this path will be continued without any change until a result is achieved. Negotiating with the United States is not in the agenda of the Iranian negotiating team because it will not be the source of any opening”.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

