Iran awaits USA & EU’s decisions in Vienna talks : Spox

SHAFAQNA-Vienna talks have remarkably progressed and that Iran is waiting for decisions from the United States and the Europe,The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

Asked about removal of the nonnuclear sanctions, Khatibzadeh replied that Iranian delegation presented its proposals in written form after going back to Vienna Talks from Tehran; meanwhile, all sanctions which are obstacles to Iran’s economic interests and are inconsistent with the other side’s commitments have to be lifted.

About the process of the talks, the spokesman said what has remained are the most serious and toughest issues that should be solved.

If “we reach a point” where the other side thinks that Iran would ignore its red lines and people’s rights, they should know that the country will never make a deal on the great Iranian people rights, the spokesman stressed.

Again about Iran nuclear deal, the spokesman said that if they (the US) want to see different results, it is natural that they should take a different measure.

