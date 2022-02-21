President Raisi: Achieving good deal depends on fulfilment of Iran’s interests

The president made the remarks during a joint press conference in Doha with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President Raisi arrived in Doha earlier on Monday to participate in a Summit of the heads of state of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Speaking during the press conference, Raisi said that enhancement of relations with neighboring Qatar was another objective of his visit to Doha.

Referring to the geographical proximity and common interests of Iran and Qatar, the president said that he and the Qatari Emir have decided to take serious steps to give a boost to relations and diversify fields of cooperation.

President Raisi also voiced Tehran’s readiness to fully cooperate with Qatar in hosting 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said that Iran is seeking a boost regional cooperation, enumerating Iran’s advantages which he said ensures the grounds for bilateral and multilateral cooperation and regional growth as well.

The Iranian president reiterated Iran’s eagerness for further cooperation with neighboring countries, Qatar in particular. Iran has proved to stand by independent countries as it has stood by regional countries in the tough times, the president noted.

Source: IRNA