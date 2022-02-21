Iran’s FM: We continue negotiations seriously

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign minister stated “Despite the Western side has repeatedly proposed the possibility of leaving the negotiations during these difficult negotiations but we always have stressed that we will continue the negotiations seriously.”

In an exclusive interview with Euronews that its details will be published soon, Iran’s foreign minister explained Iran’s positions on the Vienna talks and other issues. According to Shafaqna from ISNA, quoting from Euronews, in an exclusive interview with this network, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Western sides will reach an agreement in negotiations in Vienna. He said that its finalization would depend on more flexibility on the part of the United States and Europe.

In this formal interview, Iran’s foreign minister referred that the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown initiative in the process of negotiations in Vienna which aims to revive the Iran nuclear deal and remove U.S. sanctions and it has attended the negotiations with higher flexibility. He stated that despite the Western side has repeatedly proposed the possibility of leaving the negotiations during these difficult negotiations but we always have stressed that we will continue the negotiations seriously.

Full text

Read more from Shafaqna: