Iraq: Presidential case pending on Federal Supreme Court’s decision

SHAFAQNA- As the time of final decision of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on the legality or illegality of the action of the parliament in re-registering the presidential candidates, which is next Wednesday, is approaching, the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, are expected to agree on a single candidacy.

“Our only candidate for the presidency at this stage is Riber Ahmed, and we submitted his candidacy papers within the legal deadline,” Rabin Salam, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party said. “Introducing Riber Ahmed as the presidential candidate and announcing a meeting with him means continuing the path that has already been agreed upon,” said Manaf Al-Musawi, an Iraqi Political Analyst.

“The tripartite coalition did not exclude Hoshyar Zebari, but was blocked by a federal court decision to nominate him for the presidency, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan did not expect to enter a crisis when it filed a complaint,” he said. An Iraqi federal court has announced that next Wednesday will be the time to hear a complaint about the re-registration of presidential candidates.

Sources: Baghdad Today, Al-Forat News

