Putin & Zelensky

Putin ordered the Russian military into Donbas / Zelensky: The move violates Ukraine’s sovereignty

Shafaqna – While Putin ordered the Russian military into Donbas, Volodymyr Zelensky dennounced Russia’s decision.

The Kremlin’s military move comes shortly after Putin’s lengthy address to the nation on Monday evening. Moscow officially recognized the independence of the two breakaway regions on Monday.

According to RT, Putin has instructed the Defense Ministry to send what he called “peacekeepers” into the Donbass, while telling the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish diplomatic relations with the states.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russia’s decision to recognize two separatist republics in the eastern Donbass region, calling the move a violation of his country’s sovereignty. Ukraine’s leader also said he expects “clear support” from the West, but noted that there is no reason for panic just yet.

Speaking during a televised address on Tuesday morning, Zelensky accused Moscow of undermining diplomatic efforts to resolve fighting with separatists in the Donbass, saying President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk republics violated agreements negotiated in Minsk.

“Ukraine unequivocally qualifies the recent actions of the Russian Federation as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state,” he said. “All responsibility for the consequences of these decisions rests with Russia’s political leadership.”

