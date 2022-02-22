Date :Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 | Time : 04:54 |ID: 252522 | Print
a Just person

Who is a Just (‘Adil) person?

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Shafaqna – The grand ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the condition of being a Just (‘Adil) person.

Question & Answer

Question: Who is a Just (‘Adil) person?

Answer: A person is said to be just when he performs all those acts which are obligatory upon him, and refrains from all those things which are forbidden to him. And the sign of being just is that one is apparently of a good character, so that if inquiries are made about him from the people of his locality, or from his neighbours, or from those persons with whom he lives, they would confirm his good conduct.

 

Related Fatwa

Question: Can I follow a prayer leader, if I do not know that he is Adil?

Answer: You must make sure that he is just, or else, you cannot follow him, also ensure the has he other conditions of leading the prayer for example reciting the prayer correctly.

 

You might also like
Please let me get a short sketch of the life, children and grandchildren of Imam Musa Kadhim…
Is it possible to perform Salaat promptly by doing Tayammom? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Why we should not be deceived by some people’s long Salaats?
What is the difference between the behaviours of the believers and the hypocrites?
What the prominent Sunni Scholar narrated about Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
Are doctors and nurses who are paid for their services, rewarded also in the hereafter? The Grand…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.