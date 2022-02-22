Who is a Just (‘Adil) person?

Shafaqna – The grand ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the condition of being a Just (‘Adil) person.

Answer : A person is said to be just when he performs all those acts which are obligatory upon him, and refrains from all those things which are forbidden to him. And the sign of being just is that one is apparently of a good character, so that if inquiries are made about him from the people of his locality, or from his neighbours, or from those persons with whom he lives, they would confirm his good conduct.

Question: Can I follow a prayer leader, if I do not know that he is Adil?