Iraqi Foreign Minister to attend UN Security Council session

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in New York on Monday to participate UN Security Council session.

Fuad Hussein will attend the Security Council session devoted to hear the briefing that will be delivered by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC)”, according to MOFA spokesman Ahmed AL-Sahaf.

The meeting will witnessed presenting the final report of The UNCC’s Governing Council, AL-Sahaf added.

Iraq and Kuwait will participate in the briefing under rule 37 of the Security Council’s provisional rules of procedure.

Council members have been negotiating a draft resolution on the UNCC, which will be voted on during the meeting.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mudher Muhammad Salih, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Iraq ended the Kuwait war compensation file, as it paid the last payment of dues about less than 45 million dollars,” noting that “with this, Iraq paid all obligations imposed on it under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions in 1991”.

Salih continued, “The compensation file cost Iraq from the gross domestic product and its economy about 52.4 billion dollars,” explaining, “This amount is not small, as this amount is sufficient to build an electricity network system that revives Iraq for many years.”

Source: Iraqi News Agency (INA) , Security Council Report