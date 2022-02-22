Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Faisal Mikdad on Syrian crisis

Sergei Lavrov underlined coordinated efforts aimed at achieving a political solution to the crisis in Syria, which, as he said, would guarantee the preservation of the country’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. “We will not allow Western attempts to obstruct our joint work and efforts within the framework of our strategic cooperation.”

The Russian Foreign Minister censured Israel’s aggression on the Syrian soil. “We strongly condemn Israeli attacks on Syria, which could escalate tensions in the region. Israeli attacks not only violate Security Council resolutions but also undermine Syria’s counterterrorism efforts.”