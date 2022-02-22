Date :Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 | Time : 09:23 |ID: 252582 | Print
Syrian crisis

Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Faisal Mikdad on Syrian crisis

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad in Moscow. During the meeting, the two diplomats exchanged views on the latest developments in Europe and West Asia as well as the prospects for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Sergei Lavrov underlined coordinated efforts aimed at achieving a political solution to the crisis in Syria, which, as he said, would guarantee the preservation of the country’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. “We will not allow Western attempts to obstruct our joint work and efforts within the framework of our strategic cooperation.”

The Russian Foreign Minister censured Israel’s aggression on the Syrian soil. “We strongly condemn Israeli attacks on Syria, which could escalate tensions in the region. Israeli attacks not only violate Security Council resolutions but also undermine Syria’s counterterrorism efforts.”

During the meeting with Lavrov on Monday (21 Feb 2022), Mikdad said his visit to Moscow constitutes an opportunity to expand coordination between the two countries in various domains of mutual interest. “The main goal of our two countries is that peace, stability, freedom and equality prevail in today’s world. In this field, it is necessary to underline the important and key role that Russia, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, plays in promoting security and stability not only in the Middle East but in Europe now,” Mikdad said.

Source: Press TV

You might also like
Zarif, Lavrov discussed Syria crisis
Russia Won’t Stop Fighting Terrorism In Syria To Solve Europe’s Refugee Crisis: Lavrov
US must remove sanctions without stopping implementation of commitments: Zarif
Saad al-Hariri, Sergei Lavrov, Lebanon, Russia, Israel Saad al-Hariri wishes Russia to help prevent Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty
E3 agree to establish non-dollar trade with Iran: Russia’s Lavrov
Russian FM meets Assad in Syria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.