Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Faisal Mikdad on Syrian crisis
SHAFAQNA- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad in Moscow. During the meeting, the two diplomats exchanged views on the latest developments in Europe and West Asia as well as the prospects for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis.
Sergei Lavrov underlined coordinated efforts aimed at achieving a political solution to the crisis in Syria, which, as he said, would guarantee the preservation of the country’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. “We will not allow Western attempts to obstruct our joint work and efforts within the framework of our strategic cooperation.”
The Russian Foreign Minister censured Israel’s aggression on the Syrian soil. “We strongly condemn Israeli attacks on Syria, which could escalate tensions in the region. Israeli attacks not only violate Security Council resolutions but also undermine Syria’s counterterrorism efforts.”
