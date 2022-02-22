“Ukraine is likely to become another Afghanistan”: Associate Professor of Political Geography

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “Ukrainian is becoming another Afghanistan in a completely different part of the world political map, but the difference is that the cost of competition in Ukraine is very high,” Dr. Kiomars Yazdanpanah, Associate Professor of Political Geography at the University of Tehran, said.

He explained: “Ukraine’s geopolitics is such that it does not normally give a Trump card to any of the world powers. The geographical nature of Ukraine is a source of hope and despair for the domineering actors. If we look at the map of Ukraine a little thoughtfully and from the point of view of political geography, we will find that this geography not only does not give a chance to any powers in this situation, but in terms of geopolitical position, it generates all kinds of costs, tensions and cold global and intercontinental conflicts. In all respects, Ukraine is of particular importance for global security in the current context.”

“The point that has been on my mind is that Ukraine is becoming another Afghanistan in a completely different part of the world political map, with the difference that the costs of competition in Ukraine are very high. Because in the current situation Ukraine is one of the countries that is very important for the great powers, so that the geopolitical, geostrategic and geoeconomic situation and even the geocultural outcome of this country has paved the way for a new form of complex power equations between actors, who have tried to play an effective role in the international environment. With this special geopolitical position, Ukraine is a bridge between Europe and Russia and is in fact the most important country in Eastern Europe in terms of transit. As a result, the country has become more of a geographical area for the US-Russia-NATO conflict,” he added.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

