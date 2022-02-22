Date :Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 | Time : 09:47 |ID: 252615 | Print
Russia-Ukraine tensions

Iran calls on all parties in Russia-Ukraine tensions to exercise restraint: FM Spox

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on all parties  in to exercise restraint and believes that any escalating measure should be avoided, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said.

Saeed Khatibzade said in a statement on Monday (21 Feb 2022) night that Iran is watching closely the issues concerning Ukraine. He said that US-backed NATO interventions and provocative measures have made the situation with Ukraine more complicated. He also urged all parties in to make efforts to solve disputes through dialogue and in a peaceful framework.

Unfortunately, he noted, the US-backed interventions and provocative measures by NATO have made conditions in this region more complicated. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized independence of Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to dispatch “peacekeeping” forces to the region.

