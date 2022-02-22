International Community reacts to Putin’s recognition of Ukraine areas as ‘independent’ states

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin ratcheted up tensions over Ukraine by announcing he’s recognizing a pair of self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. He also said that he’ll send “peacekeeping forces” to the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, fueling World Leaders and International Community concern that Moscow is moving to take control of land internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

The directive appeared to dash any remaining hopes of averting conflict and kickstarted a frenzied scramble by heads of government around the world to respond.The decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn international condemnation, with many world leaders threatening economic sanctions and others decrying a violation of international law.Leaders denounce Putin’s recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions and call for emergency UN session.

Ukraine:we will not give anything to anyone

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address on Tuesday that his government won’t react to provocation from Russia, but added that “we will not give anything to anyone.”

“We’re dedicated to diplomatic means of solving this issue. We’re not reacting to any provocations,” Zelenskyy said. “This is our choice. We are on our land. We’re not afraid of anyone and everyone,” he said.

USA:strongly condemned Russia’s decision to recognize Luhansk and Donetsk as breakaway regions

In Washington, the White House announced the prohibition of US investment in or trade with the breakaway republics and potential sanctions against anyone operating within the Moscow-backed territories. “We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments,” the White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said.

A senior US administration official said more sanctions would imposed on Tuesday and would be proportionate to Russian steps overnight.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on a call with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy that he “strongly condemned” Russia’s decision to recognize Luhansk and Donetsk as breakaway regions, the White House said.

UK: the steps taken by Putin made the Minsk peace process “unworkable”

Boris Johnson spoke to the Ukrainian president on Monday night. According to Downing Street, Johnson said the steps taken by Putin made the Minsk peace process begun in 2014 “unworkable”.

Johnson told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he would “explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine” at the request of the country’s government.

The UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said British sanctions would come on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Russia’s recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions is ‘dark sign’, says Johnson.

France: Putin’s move was a breach of international law

In a statement from the Elysée palace, Macron said Putin’s move was a breach of international law that had to be met with European sanctions.France would call “proportionate, targeted sanctions” in Brussels, a official said.

The official described Putin’s speech as “rigid and paranoid”, and that it confirmed Macron’s analysis after meeting Putin at the Kremlin earlier this month that Putin was “not the same” as he had been at their last meeting in December 2019 in Paris. After the recent meeting, Macron called Putin “more rigid, and more isolated” than before, and described a kind of “ideological, security drift”.

Germany:With the breach of international law, Putin isolates itself

German Foreign Minister Christian Lindner said via Twitter on Monday: “With the breach of international law, #Putin isolates itself to the detriment of the Russian people. He will achieve that #NATO and #EU come closer together as communities of values. United in solidarity with #Ukraine and trust in the law.”

China: calling on all countries to solve international disputes “by peaceful means”

Meanwhile, China, one of Russia’s closest allies, did not take sides, calling on all countries to solve international disputes “by peaceful means.”

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun told the U.N. Security Council that the current situation in Ukraine was “the result of many complex factors.”

Iran:calling on all sides to resolve the issue through dialogue

Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran was closely watching developments in Ukraine, calling on all sides to resolve the issue through dialogue and refrain from engaging in any action that would increase tensions.

“Unfortunately, NATO interference and provocative moves led by the United States have made conditions in the region more complicated,” he added in a statement.

Japan:unacceptable and a violation of international law

Japan on Tuesday said it was ready to join the U.S. and other G-7 countries in slapping economic sanctions on Russia, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida describing the decision to order troops into two breakaway regions as “unacceptable and a violation of international law.”

India:The immediate priority is de-escalation

India’s ambassador to the U.N. TS Tirumurti said the Russia-Ukraine situation was a matter of “deep concern” and called on all sides to show “restraint” in the face of escalating tensions.

“The immediate priority is de-escalation. We call for restraint on all sides. We’re convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue,” T.S. Tirumurti said.

Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania:The European Union must impose sanctions on RussiaThe European Union must impose sanctions on Russia, the governments of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said after Russia’s announcement.

The three Baltic states, unlike Ukraine, are all members of NATO and the European Union.

“The EU must impose sanctions immediately,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Twitter.

“I remain convinced such a course of escalation should be met with sanctions,” his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote in a tweet.

Official recognition of Donetsk & Luhansk ‘republics’ proves a total contempt for international law & UN charters. RU must be recognised for what it is: a state outside international rules & civilised norms. I stay convinced such course of escalation should be met with sanctions

In a joint statement, Rinkevics and Latvia’s president and the prime minister called on the international community “to take the strongest possible measures to stop Russia’s aggression and offer assistance to Ukraine”.

Separately, Estonia’s president called on the European Union to impose sanctions for what he called the “gross and unjustifiable trampling on international law”.

Lithuania’s speaker of parliament will table a parliamentary motion to “never recognise” any change of status of the breakaway region, she said on Monday.

“Recognition of Donetsk & Luhansk separatist ‘republics’ by Russia is an intolerable violation of international law.

It also means unilateral withdrawal from Minsk agreements”, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, referring to the Donbass ceasefire documents.

UN:A violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine inconsistent with the principles of the charter of the UN

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, said the recognition of the self-styled republics was “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the charter of the UN”.

Ukraine has sent a letter to the Russian mission to the UN, which currently holds the chair of the security council, demanding an emergency council meeting. The call was supported by France, the UK, the US, Norway, Ireland, Albania, Mexico and Brazil. The council chair cannot stop a meeting taking place, and must hold it within 24 hours of a member state requesting it.

European Commission and European Council:The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, said: “The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.”

“The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act,” they said.

NATO: the move violates Minsk agreements

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia’s recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine, saying the move “erodes efforts to resolve the conflict” and “violates Minsk agreements.”

“NATO supports Ukraine sovereignty [and] territorial integrity. We urge Moscow to stop fuelling conflict & choose diplomacy,” he added via Twitter.

