Iranian FM: Iran is optimistic to achieve a good agreement

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic is optimistic because the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi is serious to achieve a good agreement in the Vienna talk.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks on the side-lines of the 58th Munich Security Conference in Germany during an interview with CNN, saying that Iran tried hard to reach a good agreement and that in the sensitive situation if the US and other Western parties do not take a realistic stance, they will be definitely responsible for the possible failure of the negotiations.

He noted that to get close to the good agreement in Vienna, a lot of initiatives and flexibilities have been shown by the Iranian delegation. Now it is the turn of the US and the Western sides to show initiative and flexibility.

