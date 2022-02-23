“Biden procrastinates because Congress may not accept outcome of JCPOA”: Iranian MP

SHAFAQNA- “The withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA was a violation of all international laws and weakened the legal basis of the United Nations. In addition, if they had not violated the deal, Iran would not have insisted on its position today,” said a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament.

“Discussions at this stage of the Vienna talks have their own complexities. Despite the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran returned to the talks with a clear and specific draft, it was not acceptable to the Europeans, and caused a lot of setbacks in the negotiations.” Fada-Hussein Maleki told Shafaqna about Vienna talks procedure.

Saying that the Westerners shy away from some facts and responsibilities, he went on: “One of the main things that Iran is insisting on is the matter of guarantee and assurance, which means that if a new government comes to power, it will not act like Trump’s. As for sanctions, all sanctions must be lifted. In addition, we must act in a way that the Americans understand the fact that, today in the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the upper hand.”

The member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament said: “Certainly, in the world of diplomacy, there are cases of full guarantees, for example, the treaty between Iran and Iraq in 1975 lasted for years, but Saddam tore it up and caused heavy casualties for both sides. Agreements have an international basis, it should not be violated, and the parties are bound to accept it and abide by it, and the agreements are registered in the United Nations – in other words, the US move to withdraw from JCPOA was a violation of all laws and a weakening of the legal basis of the UN, and if they had not violated the deal, Iran would not have insisted on its position today.”

Maleki commented on disagreements in Washington D.C., over the talks: “The two powerful American parties have always been like this, but the ruling party must be able to maintain the position of the US government in the international community, and Biden is caught up in this stage. Therefore, he is procrastinating, because Congress may not accept the outcome of JCPOA.

