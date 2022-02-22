UN experts condemn online harassment of Muslim journalist in India

SHAFAQNA-UN rights experts condemned online harassment of Muslim woman journalist in India.

Rana Ayyub is the “victim of intensifying attacks and threats online by far-right Hindu nationalist groups”, the independent rapporteurs, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report to it, said in a statement Monday.

They said online harassment were in response to Ayyub’s reporting on issues affecting India’s Muslims, her criticism of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and her commentary on the recent hijab ban at schools in the southern state of Karnataka.

She “has been subjected to legal harassment by the Indian authorities in relation to her reporting”, they said, including the freezing of her bank account and other assets.

Ayyub issued a statement saying “the allegations levelled against me will not withstand any fair and honest scrutiny.

“The smear campaign against me will not deter me from my professional commitment to continue to do my work as a journalist, and especially to raise critical issues and ask inconvenient questions, as is my duty as a journalist in a constitutional democracy.”

Source: France24 , Al Jazeera