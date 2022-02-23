Iraq: Parliament announces presidential candidates list

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi parliament announced the list of candidates for the presidency on Tuesday (22 Feb 2022), and 33 of the 59 people who submitted their credentials were qualified. The Iraqi parliament issued a statement announcing that 59 people had applied for the presidency, 26 of whom had not been qualified.

The statement added that 4 people due to cancellation, 14 people due to lack of necessary political background, 2 people due to lack of university degree and lack of political experience, 3 other people due to not having a degree approved, one candidate due to the age conditions and two other volunteers were disqualified due to court cases.

The Iraqi parliament noted that 33 candidates had also qualified for the presidency. It is worth mentioning that Barham Salih, the candidate of the Patriotic Union Party, and Reber Ahmed Barzani, the candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, are among the 33-member list.

Source: Mdeast News Agency