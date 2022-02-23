Former diplomat: Ukraine dispute is battle of wills

SHAFAQNA- Qassem Mohebali, a former diplomat at the Foreign Ministry of Iran comments on Ukraine crisis and its prospect: “Ukraine along with Belarus are two areas of contention and conflict between Europe and the West in general, led by the United States. These two areas are in turmoil and tension at present time, and how to help them out of the predicament is a highly significant issue, which have a great impact on East-West relations. However, as a prediction and evaluation of the crisis in the foreseeable future, we should say that neither Russia nor USA are ready for a war.”

Ukraine dispute is battle of wills

He added: “Regarding the high costs of a war, and the fact that any war between superpowers would lead to a world-wide war, nowadays, the superpowers are not interested in direct confrontations, so they try to implement the strategy of limited war in a limited time. It is unlikely that the dispute lead to an enormous war. So we have to wait and see which of these sides is more powerful to impose its will on the other.

I believe the Ukraine dispute is a battle of wills, not a physical war, and in the meantime, the most important thing is the will of the victorious side. Eventually, Russia does not seem to be able to continue the conflict, and because of the changes in Ukraine, resulted from the West’s limited influence, it is likely that the Russians will accept the new conditions.”

