Public Prosecution in Bahrain renews detention of Fadeela Abdulrasoul, Her Husband

The Public Prosecution rejected a request demanding the release of family of convict Mahmoud Ali Al-Alawi and extended their arrest for 15 additional days.

The arrested are: Fadeela Abdulrasoul, 52, her husband, Sayed Radhi Ali, 56, and her brother-in-law, Sayed Jaafar Ali, 59.

The Interior Ministry arrested citizen Fadeela, her husband and brother-in-law over charge of covering up a prisoner of conscience, Sayed Mahdmoud Al-Sayed, who the regime claimed that he had escaped the psychiatry before he was arrested.

Citizens have demanded throughout the past few days Fadeela’s release and launched a campaign on social media outlets to raise their demands to the authorities. Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim called on the authorities to reverse the decision to imprison citizen Fadeela Abdulrasoul.

Ayatollah Qassim said via his Twitter account: “Crazy politics should stop intimidating women and stop disregarding their dignity. They should reverse the imprisonment [verdict] of Fadhila Abdulrasoul.”

Sayed Mahmoud Al-Sayed escaped the psychiatry and headed to his grandfather’s house. Meanwhile, the family said that he suffers a difficult mental health condition.

