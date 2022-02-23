Western countries & Japan launch array of sanctions against Russia

SHAFAQNA-The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan announced plans tosanctions against Russia; banks and wealthy individuals while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades.

The measures, accompanied by the repositioning of additional US troops to the Baltic nations on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia, came as Russian forces rolled into rebel-held breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said he was recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions in defiance of US and European demands.

United States sanctioned two of Russia’s state-owned banks and blocked it from trading in its debt on US and European market

In what he called the “first tranche” of sanctions, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday that stipulated any institution in Russia’s financial services sector is a target for further sanctions.

Washington sanctioned two of Russia’s state-owned banks – VEB and Promsvyazbank – and blocked it from trading in its debt on US and European markets. The two Russian banks are considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military, with more than $80bn in assets.

Starting on Wednesday, the sanctions include the country’s “elites” and their family members, as well as civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership hierarchy.

United Kingdom sanctioned five Russian banks and three Russian billionaires

The UK announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian billionaires: Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg.The Rotenbergs are co-owners of SGM Group, which makes oil and gas infrastructure. Timchenko is the owner of private investment firm Volga Group.

“We are prepared to go much further if Russia does not pull back from the brink,”Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “We will curtail the ability of the Russian state and Russian companies to raise funds in our markets, prohibit a range of high tech exports, and further isolate Russian banks from the global economy.”

Germany: The halting of the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the halting of the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia – a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow but criticised by the US for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.The $11.6bn project is owned by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom.

EU:sanctions aimed at the 351 Russian politicians and 27 institutions

The 27-member bloc unanimously announced on Tuesday initial sanctions aimed at the 351 Russian politicians who voted for recognising the two separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defence and banking sectors.They also sought to limit Moscow’s access to EU capital and financial markets.

Japan, Australia:the imposition of stringent penalties

The two countries announced the imposition of stringent penalties on individuals connected with the aggression against Ukraine.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison targeted members of Russia’s Security Council for “behaving like thugs and bullies”.

Japan’s sanctions include banning the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals as well as restricting travel to Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Banks, individuals targeted but the West hasn’t unleashed some options it signaled it was considering amid Russia’s moves into Ukraine.

Source: aljazeera