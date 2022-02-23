February 23, 2022 | 9:38 PM

Iraq: Parliament’s reopening of registration for presidential candidates postponed

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Federal Court postponed the decision on Parliament’s reopening of registration for candidates for Iraq’s presidency until the beginning of next month. The recent decision by the Court comes 10 days after it removed the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) first candidate, Hoshyar Zebari, for the Iraq’s presidential post citing years-old corruption accusations. The KDP put forth a new candidate, Reber Ahmed, following Zebari’s removal.

Iraq held snap parliamentary elections on October 10. The speaker of parliament was elected last month following a deal between the Kurdistan Region’s ruling KDP, Sadrist bloc, and most Sunnis. On February 8, Iraq’s parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi decided to reopen the nomination for the post of President of the Republic after failing to hold the session designated for this purpose.

Source: Sawah PressRUDAW

