Kadhimiya ready to host pilgrims on Imam Kadhim’s (A.S.) martyrdom anniversary

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of pilgrims are arriving in the holy city of Kadhimiya to attend mourning rituals in the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S) approaches. They are from different parts of Iraq, especially south of the Arab country, some of them walking all the way from faraway cities and towns.

Officials of the city have made preparations to provide security, health, transportation and other services for the pilgrims. There are a large number of Moukebs (resting places with special facilities and services for pilgrims) have also been set up on roads leading to Kadhimiya.

According to Saad Hajjiya, Deputy Secretary General of the Astan (custodianship) of Kadhimiya holy shrines, the number of Moukebs is close to 1,000. The 25th of the month of Rajab in the lunar Hijri calendar (that falls on Feb. 25 this year) marks the anniversary of Imam Kadhim’s (A.S.) martyrdom. The 7th Shia Imam (AS) was poisoned and martyred on Rajab 25, 183 (September 5, 799 AD) in the prison of Baghdad.

Source: IQNA

