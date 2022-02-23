Vienna Talks: Iran’s lead negotiator returns home for consultation

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani in Vienna talks is heading back to Iran on Wednesday (23 Feb 2022) for a short visit to make regular necessary consultations. The top negotiators of the three European countries involved in the nuclear talks in Vienna, too, have left Vienna for their own countries to get the fresh views of their officials.
The other members of the Iranian delegation remain in Vienna to participate in the technical and legal consultations. The eighth round of nuclear talks which began in Vienna on December 27, 2021 is one of the lengthiest rounds of such talks, Now the participants are busy drafting the initial text and making decisions on some few remaining disputed details.
The nuclear talks are in a stage now where their success or failure depend on the western participants’ political decisions. The few remaining points of differences could easily resolve within a few days provided the western sides adopted the required decisions and then the final agreement will be close at hand.
Source: IRNA
