Vienna Talks: Iran’s lead negotiator returns home for consultation

The other members of the Iranian delegation remain in Vienna to participate in the technical and legal consultations. The eighth round of nuclear talks which began in Vienna on December 27, 2021 is one of the lengthiest rounds of such talks, Now the participants are busy drafting the initial text and making decisions on some few remaining disputed details.

The nuclear talks are in a stage now where their success or failure depend on the western participants’ political decisions. The few remaining points of differences could easily resolve within a few days provided the western sides adopted the required decisions and then the final agreement will be close at hand.

Source: IRNA