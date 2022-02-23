Lebanon thwarts Daesh bomb plot targeting Shia religious centers

SHAFAQNA– Lebanon has thwarted a Daesh bomb plot targeting Shia religious centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
“A terrorist group had recruited young Palestinian men in Lebanon to carry out major bombing attacks using explosive belts” and other munitions, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a press conference. “Three separate targets were to be hit at the same time,” the ministry said, in an operation Mawlawi said would have caused significant loss of life.
Instructions for the Daesh bomb plot came from a operative based in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, who is in touch with fellow Sunni extremists in Syria. The instructions were passed to an undercover agent recruited by the ISF to infiltrate IS networks in Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) .
On February 7, the agent was instructed to prepare attacks on a Shia religious centers in the Al-Laylaki neighbourhood, the Imam al-Kazem compound in Haret Hreik and the Al-Nasser religious centre in Beirut’s Ouzai suburb, the ISF said.
He was given three explosive vests and other weapons to conduct the attacks on February 16, the ISF added. Mawlawi said two suspects had been arrested, although he did not specify whether they were among the four identified in Ain al-Hilweh.
Source: France24