February 23, 2022 | 9:35 PM

English
International Shia News Agency
Iraqi PM: Closure of Kuwaiti compensation case is a new beginning for Iraq’s role recovery

SHAFAQNAThe Iraqi Prime Minister called the closure of the war reparations case to Kuwait a “new beginning in regaining Iraq’s role.”

“Iraq has devoted all its efforts to natural relations with its neighbors, brothers and the international community by closing the case of international resolutions related to the adventures of the Ba’athist regime, which our people have been paying a heavy price for thirty-two years,” “Al-Kazemi” wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Closing this case is a new beginning to regain the role of Iraq and its re-emergence.”

The International Security Council unanimously issued a resolution on Tuesday evening, formally ending the mandate of the UN Special Commission on Compensation for Saddam Hussein’s War Losses to Kuwait in 1990. The resolution came after Baghdad paid off all of Kuwait’s $ 52.4 billion in debt.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

