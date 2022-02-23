Shiraz hosts Laleh Gardani ceremony on martyrdom anniversary of Ahmad Ibn Musa (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Laleh Gardani ceremony was held on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ahmad Ibn Musa (A.S) in the presence of a group of officials of the province in the shrine of Hazrat Shah Cheragh (A.S).

17th Rajab is the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Shah Cheragh (A.S), the elder brother of Imam Ridha (A.S), which is held every year on this occasion with various special programs.

This year, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ahmad ibn Musa (A.S), a ceremony was held with the presence of Fars province’s administrators in the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh (A.S).

Sourceq: IRNA Persian