Bloudan; a summer town on outskirts of Damascus

SHAFAQNA- Bloudan is one of the scenic areas of Syria, which is more popular in winter and attracts a large number of winter tourists due to its climate.

Winter travel to Bloudan has flourished in recent years, and people travel to this beautiful and scenic area to enjoy the winter weather.

This city is one of the oldest summer areas in Syria, which has a cold and cool climate in summer and is located about 1500 meters above sea level.

The existence of historical monuments and water springs is one of the beauties of this region. Among these historical monuments is a cave called “Musa Cave” in which there are wooden boats and tourists ride on them to explore inside the cave.

Source: Mideast News Agency

