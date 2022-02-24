SHAFAQNA-Russia is carrying out a full-scale offensive from multiple directions and that Ukrainian forces are resisting the attack.Ukraine says several killed as Russia launches biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

“No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Ukraine stands with both feet on the ground & continues to defend itself,” he added.

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Roads out of Kyiv were jammed with traffic on Thursday morning, as people sought to flee the city following Russia’s invasion.

Reports suggested Russian tanks were advancing to Kyiv from Belarus, two hours’ drive and 100 miles away.

Sources: theguardian , aljazeera

Read more from Shafaqna: