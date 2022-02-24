Accelerating agreement in Vienna requires serious will of western sides : Iranian FM

SHAFAQNA- Expediting to reach an agreement in Vienna requires a serious will to make a realistic political decision by the Western parties to ensure Iran’s interests,Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The both sides discussed and exchanged views on some issues of common concern.

Regarding the talks on lifting sanctions on Iran in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister said, “We have made good progress in these talks and the negotiating delegations in Vienna are working hard to reach a good agreement.”

At the same time, accelerating the agreement requires a serious will to make a courageous and realistic political decision the Western sides to ensure Iran’s interests, especially the objective lifting of sanctions, to reach a lasting agreement, he added.

Amirabdollahian finally expressed hope that the European countries present in the negotiations would play a constructive and desirable role in reaching an agreement with a realistic view.

Full text