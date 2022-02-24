February 24, 2022 | 6:27 PM

Political solution a necessity in Ukrainian crisis:

SHAFAQNA-“The Ukrainian crisis is rooted in NATO provocations. We do not see resorting to war as a solution”, Iranian Foreign Minister wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Establishing ceasefire and focusing on a political and democratic solution is a necessity”, Hossein Amirabdollahian added.

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Sources:IRNA

