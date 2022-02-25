Russia Expert: Putin wants to prevent NATO expanding eastwards in any possible way

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “Since Putin came to power, one of the issues he has pursued has been the issue of maintaining a strategic balance with the West, and he has tried to restore Russia’s power, which has had a major dimension; to prevent NATO from expanding to the east in any way possible,” a researcher on international developments in the Ukraine conflict said.

Noting that all these showed that strategic deals were changing to the detriment of Russia and in favor of NATO, Mahmoud Shouri said: “Since Putin came to power, one of the issues he pursued was the issue of maintaining a strategic balance with the West, and he has tried to restore Russia’s power, which had a central dimension; To prevent NATO from expanding to the east in any possible way.”

“When NATO moved to bring some former Soviet republics into NATO and the membership of republics such as Georgia and Ukraine was raised, the Russia showed more serious reactions and practically introduced the membership of these two countries as its red line. The membership of the Baltic states in NATO took place at a time when Russia was weaker,” he added.

Stating that when the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO was raised, it was more serious and worrying for Russia, the expert said: “The Russia tried to oppose this in various ways that could be proposed in the context of Russian policy. Russia’s instruments for its strategic opposition to an issue are different from those of the Western powers. The West may use the media and its tools to influence the domestic policies of governments and influence civil society, or it may use the tools of sanctions to influence the other side, but the use of these tools may not provide the necessary capabilities.

Russia’s behavior is mostly defined in terms of the use of hard tools. As pressure mounts for membership of countries such as Georgia and Ukraine, Russia is trying to use its tools to prevent this from happening. What is happening in Ukraine today is Russia’s attempt to prevent upsetting its strategic balance in the region. Certainly, Russia will not back down on this issue in any way, and it will try to use all its means to achieve this goal so that Ukraine does not leave the orbit of Russia and at least does not enter the NATO orbit.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Read more from Shafaqna: