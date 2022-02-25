USA discusses Ukrainian crisis with Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- USA’s Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed El-Khereiji about Ukraine crisis and the importance of building a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty.

Sherman held a telephone conversation with Saudi’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El-Khereiji to discuss the situation in Ukraine following the start of Russia’s military operation, the US Department of State has said.

Source:state.gov