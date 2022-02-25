February 25, 2022 | 1:00 PM

English
International Shia News Agency
Image default

USA discusses Ukrainian crisis with Saudi Arabia

0

SHAFAQNA- USA’s Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed El-Khereiji about Ukraine crisis and the importance of building a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty.

Sherman held a telephone conversation with Saudi’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El-Khereiji to discuss the situation in Ukraine following the start of Russia’s military operation, the US Department of State has said.

Source:state.gov

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Russia launches biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II

International Affairs Analyst: War has enormous cost for Russia

Related posts

Ukraine President invites Putin to sit down at negotiating table

asadian

Iranian FM: We do not see resorting to war as a solution in Ukrainian crisis

asadian

International Affairs Analyst: War has enormous cost for Russia

asadian

Western countries & Japan launch sanctions against Russia

asadian

Former diplomat: Ukraine dispute is battle of wills

asadian

International Community reacts to Putin’s recognition of Ukraine areas as ‘independent’ states

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.