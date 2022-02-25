UK: Liverpool Mosque receives community outreach award

SHAFAQNA-Liverpool‘s Mosque won a prestigious award for its extensive outreach work last year.

Al-Rahma Mosque, which is managed by the Liverpool Muslim Society, has been given the award for ‘Best Outreach Service’ in the British Beacon Mosque Award. The ‘Best Outreach Service’ award category recognises programmes developed by mosque leadership or teams.

The Awards were created to highlight the role mosques and Islamic centres play in their local communities.

The initiative encourages institutions to strive for excellence in a variety of ways including youth outreach, management, leadership, and mosque maintenance. Consideration is given to how they reach out to communities from outside their normal users, such as inviting communities into the mosque for programmes or activities.

Al-Rahma Mosque was awarded for its work in combating the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the community and the efforts it has made to maintain contact with the community and provide vital support and leadership during the pandemic.

They also carried out important work in being a vaccination clinic during the pandemic and opened their doors to all the communities and were driving vaccination messages too.

Speaking to The Muslim News Dr Badr Abdullah, Chair of Liverpool Muslim Society, said the recognition of the mosque’s word “has filled me with great thankfulness gratitude”.

“This recognition for the extraordinary hard work and efforts carried out by Al-Rahma Mosque to combat Covid-19 is greatly appreciated,” he added.

Besides prayers, the mosque has also hosted children’s classes, sporting events, mother and toddler groups, fund collections for UK relief and aid charities, and other activities.

Additionally, the mosque hosts schools and organisations for educational insight its daily operations. One school said: “Thank you for the warm welcome we received from yourself and our gracious guide, but also everyone at the Mosque.

“Our pupils were made to feel welcome and relaxed in an unfamiliar setting, which is very rare, and much appreciated. The pupils were talking all the way back to school about how much they enjoyed the visit, something quite rare considering it wasn’t a park and there were no treats involved. Your kindness and patience with our pupils made the experience more enjoyable and allowed them to learn more about other cultures and beliefs in a relaxed environment”.

Sources: IQNA

