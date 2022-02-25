Russia says: No talks until Ukraine stops resistance

SHAFAQNA- Russia will not enter talks until Ukraine stops resistance and lay down their weapons, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. Russia’s goal is to free Ukraine of “external management” carried out by the US and “Nazis,” Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s earlier statement saying the attack aimed at the “denazification” of Ukraine.

“We’re ready for negotiations at any moment as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to our proposal, stop resisting, lay down their weapons, — nobody is going to abuse them, nobody is going to oppress them – let’s return to our families and allow the Ukrainian people to decide their fate themselves,” he said.

Explaining Russia’s motives, Lavrov said Moscow had tried for eight years to address the Ukrainian crisis peacefully, through promoting implementation of the 2014 Minsk agreement while, in his words, Kyiv “sabotaged the process with the support of the West.”

Lavrov said nobody even verbally called on Kyiv to fulfill the Minsk agreement but instead put pressure on Russia, and “motivated the Ukrainian government to persecute everything Russian in Ukraine.”

“If the English language was prohibited in Ireland or the French language in Belgium, what would be the reaction?” he asked, accusing the West of double standards over what Moscow has called Ukraine’s persecution of local ethnic Russians.

Source: AA