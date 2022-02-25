UK: Muslims raise funds for storm damaged Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Over the past week, storm Franklin and storm Eunice with strong winds and heavy rain , leaving many Mosques and buildings destroyed in UK. Muslims raise funds as storms damaged Mosques. In Blackburn, the Masjid-e-Saliheen suffered extensive damage following the stormy weather on Monday (21 Feb 2022) morning. A large section of the roof has been ripped off and lay in the courtyard, Asian Image reported.

“Following strong winds and heavy rainfall over several days, a significant portion of the Masjid-e-Saliheen roof sustained devastating damage as a strong gust of wind blew off in the early hours of Monday 21 February,” a Mosque Spokesperson told Asian Image.

“The continued rainfall on the already damaged roof has caused further damage to internal structures.” Another Mosque in Manchester has also suffered damages in the stormy weather. Greengate Jamia Masjid is raising funds to repair both Minarets, the roof, and the dome of the building, Manchester Evening News reported. A post on the Mosque’s Facebook page on Monday read: “As many of you will have seen, there has been significant storm damage at the Masjid.

“One of the Minarets has fallen through the roof of the prayer hall, the second Minaret is unstable and the dome has also been damaged, the costs for replacements and repairs are likely to be over £100k. “We are meeting with experts over the next few days to try and plan the repairs and estimate costs. “Many people have already pledged to contribute towards the cost of repairs, and we are putting out an urgent appeal for donations. A Givebrite donation page set up for the repairs has now raised more than £1300.

Source: aboutislam