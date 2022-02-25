Pope visits Russian Embassy to Vatican

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Friday (25 Feb 2022) visited the Russia’s Embassy to the Vatican to express concern about the Ukraine war.

According to the official Vatican News website, the Pope Francis spent more than a half-hour at the Russian Embassy on the Via della Conciliazione in Rome. “Pope Francis wanted to personally ask about the situation in Donbas and Ukraine ,” Ambassador Alexander Avdeev told the Russian state news agency TASS.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the pope spent just over half an hour at the embassy but wouldn’t say what the pope told the envoy, merely that “he went because he is concerned for the Ukraine war.” Mr. Bruni declined to comment on whether Pope Francis had visited or would visit Ukraine’s embassy to the Holy See. It is unusual for a pope, as a head of state, to travel to a foreign embassy for such a meeting.