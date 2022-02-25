Up to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced by Russia’s invasion: UN

At least 100,000 people are uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its assault on Thursday, while several thousand have already crossed into neighbouring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland, U.N. refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

“We are looking at ranges of 1-3 million into Poland for example … A scenario of 1 to 5 mln including all surrounding countries,” Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

UNICEF was focusing on cash assistance to families, she said. The effect of Western sanctions, which have been imposed on Russia, will be analysed in terms of the aid pipeline, she said.