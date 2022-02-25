UN is committed to full support for Iraq: Guterres

SHAFAQNA-UN is committed to full support for Iraq, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, Fouad Hussein expressed Iraq’s thanks to the United Nations for its support in various fields, adding: We look forward to a greater role for the United Nations in efforts to rebuild Iraq.
Hussein praised the role of the United Nations and the Security Council in supporting the electoral process in Iraq, noting that “political forces are intensifying their dialogues to form the new government”.
For his part, Antonio Guterres said that “We are committed to full support for Iraq, and we highly appreciate its role in building bridges between the surrounding regional countries “.
Guterres expressed his keen desire to visit Iraq, and the Iraqi Minister said the Iraqi people fully welcome him.
Sourece: The Iraqi News Agency (INA), SHAFAQ News